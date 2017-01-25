Hon, Kerry Ann, Age: 48, Sea Bright

Kerry Ann Hon, 48, of Sea Bright, passed away on Saturday, January 14. Kerry was born in Stamford, Connecticut. She moved to Sea Bright with her two sons and loved going to the beach. She was a representative with Servpro in Middletown.

Surviving are her sons, Eric and Nicholas Elfstrom; her parents, Jack and Laurel Anderson Hon; and her brothers, Michael Hon and Bruce Benway.

To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Kerry’s Book of Memories at www.woolleyboglioli.com.