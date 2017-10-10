Hopfensperger, Kenneth M., Age: 62, Leonardo

Kenneth M. Hopfensperger, 62, of Leonardo, passed away on Sunday, October 1. He was born in Wisconsin to Kenneth P. and Mary A. Hopfensperger. Kenny graduated from Middletown High School where he became the first and only State Champion in wrestling. His passion and unique style in wrestling is still remembered by many. A true champion on and off the mat. Kenny was a communicant of St. Agnes R.C. Church, Atlantic Highlands.

Kenny successfully owned and operated NJ Auto Accessories, Inc. before he moved onto his career in sales at Buhler Chrysler Jeep in Hazlet for 18 years. He was a lifetime member of Community Fire Co., Station 4 in Leonardo. He was actively involved in the building of the current fire house. He enjoyed riding in his Jeep, top down, listening to his favorite music. Kenny will always be remembered for the way that he approached life with his famous saying, “It doesn’t matter.” He was a kind and generous man.

Kenny was a cofounder and coach of BYAA Wrestling. He volunteered his time coaching and mentoring and left a legacy both for the family and the community. Most recently he became a member of the NYC Mopar Club, Staten Island, where he met many new friends.

He was actively involved in his son Kyle’s new restaurant 2nd Jetty and was known as Big Ken where he enjoyed being part of the team. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working on projects at home, being in the outdoors, trout fishing, camping and snowboarding trips with family and friends. Kenny and Kyle’s friends will never forget all the good times with Big Ken; the stories will go on forever.