Hordych, Anne Elizabeth, Age: 90, Shrewsbury

Anne Elizabeth Hordych, 90, of Shrewsbury, died on Saturday, January 28. Anne was born in Kingscourt, County of Cavan, Ireland, and arrived with her mother, Elizabeth, and sister, Marie, at Ellis Island on January 7, 1929 to join her father, Patrick Brady. While growing up on the West Side of New York, Anne attended Holy Name Grade School and graduated from Assissium Institute. She worked for many years in New York, including on the Manhattan Project, and began traveling the world.

Anne married John T. Hordych Jr. in 1970, making their home in Centereach, Long Island. Several years later, they moved to New Jersey where Anne was employed by Riverview Medical Center. She continued to pursue her love of travel as well as skiing, tennis and all things Irish while completing an associate of arts degree from Brookdale Community College. Upon her retirement from Riverview, Anne and John cruised to many ports, had regular outings to Atlantic City with longtime friends and made several trips to Anne’s beloved Ireland.

In 2011, after 40 years of marriage, John passed away. Anne subsequently moved from Red Bank to The Brandywine in Shrewsbury where she made many friends among the residents and staff.

Anne was also predeceased by her sister, Marie; and her brother, Joseph. She is survived by her brother, James Brady of Monmouth Beach; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Blessed with an energetic and cheerful nature as well as an excellent sense of humor, Anne will be greatly missed by her family and many friends both here and in Ireland.

