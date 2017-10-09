Horses Guide Disabled Vets From Combat to Calm

MIDDLETOWN – Well off the beaten path, far away from the raucous bustling of city streets, is a unique, rural getaway designed to free the mind for those who need it most.

Amid the sounds of hay bales being munched on and bellowing neighs is Serenity Stables, From Combat to Calm, a Middletown horse farm-turned equine therapy program aimed at helping veterans suffering from disabilities and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Founded by Rene Stone in 2015, the program provides a retreat for veterans living in Veterans Affairs hospitals and recovery communities; they spend a day with horses as a means to help cope with difficult memories.

Based around one-on-one, personal interactions with therapeutic horses, Stone said an afternoon on the farm provides veterans with an additional method of therapy beyond the usual occupational therapy they are receiving. She said it’s an unmatched experience.

“The horses react to the emotion,” Stone said. “They become the mirror of what’s going on inside that person.”

About a half dozen veterans from the spinal cord units in New Jersey’s East Orange VA Hospital and the James J. Parker VA Hospital in the Bronx, traveled to Middletown on Oct. 3 for a visit to Serenity Stables.