Hotaling, Dolores Marlene, Age: 82, Shrewsbury

Marlene Hotaling, 82, of Shrewsbury, passed away June 12, surrounded by her family. She was born in Mineral Wells, Texas, before moving to Long Branch as a teenager. She graduated from Long Branch High School and later married Robert “Sonny” Hotaling. Together they had three beautiful daughters: Dawn, Lori and Christie. After raising her children from home, she went on to work for Shrewsbury as a borough clerk. After retirement, she was elected as a councilwoman.

Marlene’s huge adventurous spirit fit her birth state of Texas. She truly experienced all that this earth has to offer, including stops in all fifty U.S. states, Canada and multiple European countries. She had countless stories of traveling the world with her family by her side. Marlene was a proud member of St. James RC Church, where she devotedly attended services and served as a member of several committees. She spent many hours volunteering at Birthright in Shrewsbury.

Marlene was the No. 1 fan at all her grandchildren’s sporting events and all other activities. She always provided endless support. Marlene journeyed to Canada each winter with her family. Marlene did not ski but she could always be found working through whichever difficult 1000-piece puzzle she got for Christmas that year. Her grandchildren constantly argued over whose house she would be staying at because she would give warming hugs and she would make, by far, the best pork roll, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich of all time. She was a true “Jersey Girl.”