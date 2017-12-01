How Red Bank Preps for the Holiday Season

By Jay Cook |

There’s something to be said about an abundantly decorated downtown during the holiday season. Along with horse-drawn carriage rides and celebrating its annual Town Lighting ceremony later this week, Red Bank has established itself as a regional focal point for experiencing the holiday season.

But with so much going on in town, it’s a wonder how this small riverside borough prepares for its busiest month of the year.

“There’s nothing really like this around in the area,” said James Scavone, executive director of Red Bank RiverCenter, a nonprofit advocacy group for borough businesses. “Because of that we have such a large draw and it really lets us shine for the holidays.”

Arguably Red Bank’s biggest attraction during the holiday season is its yearly Town Lighting, now going strong into its 25th year with this rendition set for Nov. 24. Highlighted by an evening performance from Holiday Express, the annual concert will mark a quarter century of uniting people for the most anticipated time of the year.

While that event draws the headlines, it wouldn’t be possible if not for the nearly two month, overtime-driven preparation before Black Friday.

Over the past 13 years, Jim Bruno and his staff at Powerhouse Sign Works, located on Red Bank’s West Side, have mastered the art of transforming every corner of Red Bank into a premiere holiday destination.

The holidays never end for Bruno. In April or May, he begins scouring the area for a Christmas tree to be erected at Riverside Gardens Park. This will be the second year in a row that Fir Farm in Colts Neck has donated Red Bank’s ornamental tree.

And throughout the rest of the year, his staff is in the shop refurbishing some of the most dated holiday ornaments left for another year in the elements.

“It’s got to be a labor of love,” Bruno said. “We’ve been doing it so long that we’re afraid that if we don’t do it, it won’t get done right.”

Beginning the second week of October, Powerhouse Sign Works employees are up and down Broad Street, Riverside Avenue and West Front Street stringing lights, standing decorations up and hanging banners across busy roadways.