Hoyt, Maureen Grant, Age: 90, Red Bank

Maureen Grant Hoyt, 90, passed away on Friday, December 30 in Red Bank. She was born in Red Bank to the late Owen S. Grant and Rose Ellen (Murphy) Grant. Maureen was a communicant of Church of the Nativity in Fair Haven where she was president of the Nifty Fifties Club. She was a multi-term past president of the Red Bank Women’s Club afternoon and evening groups, she also loved to travel, and especially loved spending time with her family and friends.

Maureen was predeceased by beloved husband, Leon G. Hoyt Jr. in 2003; her daughter-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Hoyt; and her brother, Owen Grant. She is survived by her loving children, Leon G. Hoyt III (Joan) of Wilmington, Delaware, Thomas B. Hoyt (Mary Beth) of Dallas Texas, Michael D. Hoyt of Irvine, California and Patricia J. Hoyt of Little Silver. She is also survived by her sister, Aileen Geiling of Elizabethtown, New York; and her loving grandchildren, Sean N., Gregory R., Nicolas T., Carrie E. and Erin L.

Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, on Monday, January 16 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday January 17 at 10 a.m. at Church of the Nativity. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Woodside, New York. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Maureen’s name to Little Silver EMS, c/o Little Silver Borough Hall, 480 Prospect Avenue, Little Silver, NJ 07739. Please visit Maureen’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.