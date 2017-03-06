Huge Crowd Turns Out For Immigrant Policy Discussion

“It’s instilling fear, especially in the kids,” Pascale said last week.

The resolution doesn’t contain what has become the highly politically-charged language “sanctuary city.” And as committee member Kate Okeson explained at the meeting, there is no such legal, formal designation and by approving the resolution “there’s no instruction here,” especially pertaining to the local police and immigration enforcement.

Hundreds had gathered earlier in Middletown for a rally organized by the Bayshore Tea Party Group, a conservative activist group, with many in attendance from around the state expressing vociferous opposition to any sanctuary city designation, believing such a designation is illegal, dangerous and would result in higher taxes. Many at the Middletown rally said they were going to attend the Red Bank meeting to make their feelings known.

But before they got there, hundreds of others had already gathered at the Red Bank Municipal Complex, 90 Monmouth St., before the Human Relations Committee meeting, to show their support for the committee’s actions and for the borough’s large immigrant community.

“I can’t tell you how much it means personally to have so many come out and support the people and families in my position,” said 21-year-old borough resident Monica Urena.

Urena is a member of the student “Dreamer” group at Brookdale Community College, Lincroft, an organization aimed at supporting minority and immigrant members of the college community. “Dreamer” has become a sort of shorthand term for those who come under the proposed federal DREAM Act, offering some protection for children of undocumented immigrants and a possible path to citizenship.

The crowd offered chants of “Si se puede” – “Yes we can” – initially used by labor organizer and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez in the early 1970s; “No hate, no fear. Immigrants are welcome here;” and “This is what democracy looks like.” This was going on as Tea Party activists and Trump supporters from the Middletown event made their way into the area, as they offered their own chants of “USA!” While some pointed discussions developed among members of both groups, the evening was peaceful, with a strong contingent of police on hand.