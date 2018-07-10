Hundreds March in Red Bank To Reunite Immigrant Families

There was some opposition. One man on Broad Street told marchers, “If you don’t want to be separated, don’t leave your country.” Passengers in one passing car on West Front Street yelled “Trump, Trump, Trump,” as rally speakers took turns on the microphone and condemned federal immigration policies.

March supporters called for three specific reforms: immediately reuniting separated families; stopping family detention; and ending the “zero tolerance” policy.

Avila, though, said there is enough blame to go around. She spent the summer of 2016 in El Paso, Texas helping migrants who crossed the border without legal permission. Avila noted past administrations were tough on immigration yet didn’t attempt to separate families.

“I’m sure that’s why a lot of you are here because you as parents cannot conceive being separated, ripped apart from your child,” Avila said.

Brenda Codallos, a 21-year-old from Red Bank came to the United States when she was 4 years old. She’s currently enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Codallos also said she couldn’t fathom being separated from her family when they crossed into the United States 17 years ago.

“Right now, this situation hits home for us,” Codallos said. “Especially being a DACA recipient, you know that situation. You at one point could have been separated from your parent.”

Rallying marchers also called for the abolishment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal agency that enforces immigration laws inside the country. Red Bank Mayor Pasquale Menna was vocal.