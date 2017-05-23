Hutzley, John Clifford, Red Bank

Beloved Red Bank character, John Clifford Hutzley, known to many as “Big John,” died in his home six months ago on Monday, November 14, 2016. He was known to many in the town as a gregarious eccentric with a ready sense of humor and was never seen without one of his hundreds of hats.

He is survived by daughters, Lisa Scott of Cleveland, Ohio, and Kamela Dolinova of Boston, Massachusetts; a brother, Bill; a sister, Sally; and many relations and friends.

A gathering will be held in his honor at the New Corner Pizzeria, 22 Front St. on Saturday, June 17 in the afternoon. All who knew him are welcome.