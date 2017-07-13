Iarussi, Jordan Anthony, Age: 25, Rumson

Jordan Anthony Iarussi, 25, originally of Rumson, passed away on Sunday, July 2. Jordan was a graduate of Rumson-Fair Haven High School. Dribbling a ball since he was a toddler, he was an exceptional basketball player through his AAU teams and at high school as a RFH Bulldog. He attended Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia. Jordan was blessed with a charismatic personality as well as a subtle smile and laugh that could light up any room. He loved and cared for his family above all else.

He was predeceased by his father, Charles Joseph Iarussi; and his grandmother, Lois Jean Andre. Jordan is survived by his mother and stepfather, Robyn and Dean Sansone of Holmdel; his siblings, C.J., Tyler and Alexis Iarussi; his grandfather, Frederick Andre of Rumson; his grandparents, Charles and Vicky Iarussi of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and so many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Monmouth County SPCA, P.O. Box 93, Eatontown, New Jersey 07727.