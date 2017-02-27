Iasparro, Carol Ann, Age: 67, Middletown

Carol Ann Iasparro, 67, of Middletown, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, February 18 at Riverview Hospital in Red Bank.

Carol was born on July 23, 1949 in Staten Island, New York. She attended Curtis High School and after graduating met her husband, Domenick. They married and lived in Staten, Island, New York, before ultimately settling down in Middletown to raise their family.

Carol was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Rita; and her brothers, Thomas and Keith Gilbertson. She is the beloved wife of Domenick for 46 wonderful years. She is the devoted mother to her children: Chris, Michael and Gina. Carol is also the loving sister to her brother, Kenneth Gilbertson. She is survived by her grandchildren, Taylor, Jack, Julia, Luke, Jayden, Laila, Brody, Lili and Aubrey. Carol loved going to her grandchildren’s games, the beach, cooking and LBI but most of all her family made her happiest. Carol will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Carol’s name to the American Cancer Foundation.