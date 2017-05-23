Ilarraza, Maria I., Age: 62, Lincroft

Maria I. Ilarraza, 62, of Lincroft, passed away in her home peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday, May 6. She was born in New York and grew up in Brooklyn. Then moved to Middletown in 1984 and has been residing in Lincroft since 1994.

She was an assistant principal in Manalapan for the Freehold Regional High School District Board of Education.

Maria was predeceased by her son, Ryan Daly. Surviving are her husband of 22 years, Jose Ilarraza; her daughter and son-in-law, Meghan and Glen Brown; her parents, John and Maria (Dos Santos) Pimenta; her sister, Diana Halvey; and her niece and nephew, Kayla and Nicholas.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Maria’s memory to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148- 0142. Visit Maria’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.