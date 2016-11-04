Impact 100 Jersey Coast Announces 5 Finalists For $145,000 Grant

Impact 100 Jersey Coast formally announced the five nonprofit finalists who will present at the organization’s annual membership meeting on Nov. 17 where the winner of a $145,000 grant will be determined.

They are: Monmouth County Arts Council (Arts & Culture grant category); 180 Turning Lives Around (Children & Families); Community YMCA (Education); Clean Ocean Action (Environment, Parks & Recreation); and The Parker Family Health Center (Health & Wellness).

A total of 41 Monmouth County nonprofits applied for the grant. “We were impressed with the quality of the applicants and inspired by the grant proposals put forth by numerous impressive local organizations,” said Rowena Crawford-Phillips, co-chair of the grants committee. “Choosing the finalists was a difficult decision but we are pleased with the caliber of our five finalists and believe that Impact 100 Jersey Coast will be a catalyst for positive change across Monmouth County for years to come.”

Each of the five finalist organizations will provide a presentation at the Impact 100 Jersey Coast Annual Membership Meeting on Nov. 17. After completion of the presentations, each member will cast one vote. Membership votes will then be tallied and the grant recipient announced.

The now international organization found its roots in 2001 when Wendy Steele of Cincinnati, Ohio was adamant that women could play a strong united role in philanthropy in their local communities. Her message was heard by Deirdre O’Brien Spiropoulos of Fair Haven and Heather Burke of Middletown who together founded Impact 100 Jersey Coast in July 2015.

Worldwide, Impact 100 groups have engaged over 6,000 women who have donated more than $30 million to hundreds of nonprofits throughout the U.S. and globally.

“We exceeded all expectations in our inaugural year,” said Jennifer Turner Clarke, Chair of the Membership Committee. “Our initial goal was 100 women who would each donate $1,000 for a $100,000 grant. We exceeded that goal in just five months. At the end of our 2016 membership cycle, we had 145 members.”

As membership grows, the organization will be able to make additional grants, the amounts of which will be driven by our membership numbers. Women may join now for the 2017 membership year, which begins Nov. 1 and ends March 31, 2017. Current members will be organizing informal gatherings throughout Monmouth County. For more information visit impact100jerseycoast.org for more information.

