In Rumson, Environmental Celebration of the Rivers

RUMSON – On Saturday, June 2, Clean Ocean Action, the Rumson Environmental Commission and Rally for the Navesink Alliance members hosted the inaugural Rally for the Rivers Eco-Fest at Victory Park in Rumson. The free event was sponsored by the Marta Heflin Foundation. About 500 people enjoyed educational kid’s crafts, face painting, live music from Red Bank’s School of Rock, river seining, yoga, ribbon dancing, and more.

This article and some of these photos were first published in the June 7-14, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.