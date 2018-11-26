Indian-Americans Celebrate Diwali Festival of Lights

TINTON FALLS – Indian cuisine, performances and presentations took place Saturday, Nov. 17 to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights and New Year. Red Bank pharmacist Ritesh Shah hosted the event at Mahala F. Atchinson Elementary School in Tinton Falls. State Sen. Vin Gopal and members of the community attended. Guests were treated to song and dance by members of the Nrityakala Dance Academy of Princeton, as speakers shared stories behind Diwali. After the ceremony concluded, guests enjoyed sampling the dishes of India and catching up with old friends.

This article was first published in the Nov. 22-28, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.