Ingram Jr., James “Jim” Burton, Age: 68, Lincroft

James Burton Ingram Jr. (Jim), 68, passed away from a long illness at home in Lincroft May 10. He was born in Jersey City to the late Betty and Jim Ingram.

His career started on Wall Street, where he was employed by J.P. Morgan, LF Rothschilds, Mitchell Hutchins, Drexel Burham, Shelby Cullom Davis, Robertson Humphrey and E.A. Viner. He left Wall Street in 1984 and loved every minute of his time there. He started J.B.I. Limousine Company in 1986 and followed with J&D and J.B.I. Sunoco/Middletown Donna, where they employed 120 people in Neptune.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Ingram; his loving son, James Ingram III; and his four step-children, John Belfiore, Theresa Cofone, Jody Rapp and Melissa Hanson. Also, he is survived by his 11 adoring grandchildren and his sister, Karen Smith of Pinellas Park, Florida.

Visitation was held at John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank May 13. A Funeral home service was held May 14 with entombment following at Holmdel Cemetery & Mausoleum in Holmdel.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jim’s name to Make a Wish Foundation NJ, 1347 Perrineville Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831.

