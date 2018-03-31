Introducing The Color Of The Year: Ultra Violet

Despite recent nor’easters trying to tell otherwise, spring is officially here, which means it’s time to open the windows and refresh your home and garden with a little splash of color. Now is not the time to be a wallflower, but to embrace the bold. There’s no better way to do that than with Pantone’s 2018 Color of the Year, Ultra Violet, a gorgeous deep purple reminiscent of garden blooms and sunsets on the Jersey Shore. According to Pantone, “Ultra Violet communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us toward the future,” a perfect sentiment for the season that means rebirth.

We’ve found some wonderful items around the Two River area that express the emotion and attitude of the color, as well as the brightness of spring.