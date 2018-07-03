Jaclyn Shugard and John Megariotis

Don and Ann Shugard, formerly of Middletown, are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jaclyn Josephine Shugard, to John Robert Evan Megariotis, son of Dr. Evangelos and Teresa Megariotis.

The couple met at Ramapo High School in the spring of 2010.

Jaclyn graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with a concentration in photography from Monmouth University in 2016. She works as a product photographer.

John graduated with a Bachelor of Science concentrating in anthropology from Arizona State University in 2014 and works in office administration.

The couple resides in Parsippany.

This announcement was first published in the June 28-July 5, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.