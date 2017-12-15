Jacobs, Philip L., Age: 96, Rumson

Philip L. Jacobs, 96, of Rumson, Lieutenant Colonel in the Army, died on Thursday, November 16 in his home with Sara Yorg, his granddaughter, and caregivers by his side. Philip was born in New York. He had two children, Wendy and Stuart. Philip also had three grandchildren, Sara, Ryan and Holly, as well as two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Ashley Hall. He had a host of family in the southern states, but one very special to his heart, James Jacobs, whom he loved dearly. In the last four years of his life he was cared for by his granddaughter Sara, her family and some very wonderful caregivers, who filled his heart with love.

Philip had an amazingly long life. He had many great accomplishments. One of which was watching his grandchild Sara, and great-grandchildren, Dylan and Ashley, grow up, as they visited him every day, and spent every holiday and birthday with him. Philip was married to Dorothy Jacobs, his wife of 67 years. He also raised his granddaughter, Sara Yorg. He received many certificates and awards throughout his career at Fort Monmouth. He honorably served in the Army during World War II, for 30 years and continued to serve in the Air Force Reserves.

He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Burris Jacobs; his daughter, Wendy Yorg; and his brother, Ronald Jacobs.

A Prayer Service will take place on Wednesday, December 6 at 2 p.m. at the Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank. In lieu of flowers, please donate to “Ducks Unlimited” as he loved his ducks.