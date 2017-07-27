Jakubecy Jr., William R., Age: 32, Fair Haven

William R. Jakubecy Jr., 32, of Fair Haven. On July 20, our hearts were forever broken when Will was taken home on a country road. Will passed away due to unknown heart disease and stubbornness.

Will grew up in Fair Haven and attended Knollwood School. There he terrorized his teachers and made lifelong friendships with many. He put in his four years at Rumson Fair Haven High School where he had a notorious football the Bulldogs. Number 33 was known as “The Tank.” A man of tradition, he painted himself green and streaked through the halls of RFH on St. Patrick’s Day.

Will graduated from West Virginia University and was a proud Mountaineer. He rarely missed a football game and was a die-hard fan of Blue & Gold. “BZ” or “Be Easy” was a familiar face at Mario’s Fishbowl and all the local pubs of Morgantown. He never missed a chance to toss ‘em back and chase some girls.

After college, Will packed up his ski gear and moved to Bend, Oregon where he perfected his big mountain powder style. He upped his game on various back country trails with great friends and family. He was always prepared with a lifter in the pocket of his jacket. Will came home and picked up a trowel to work alongside his dad and best friend, Bill. He became an accomplished mason, and they enjoyed many lunch breaks at Val’s Tavern. He eventually moved on to work with his cousin Jake and the dock builders of Local 1556.

Will travelled the world in search of the best powder with the West Long Branch Ski Club. He was a proud member of the esteemed club within the club, The Bushwackers. There he was named “Soaring Eagle” for the obvious reasons.

An All-American Boy, Will enjoyed many sports including softball, hunting and fishing. He swung his bat for The Machine in the Rumson Townie Softball League with his Dad and longtime buddies. The Whitetail population of Monmouth County can sleep a little easier knowing Will has finally hung up his bow. His presence will be sorely missed at the Muzzy Stump Shoot this year and every year to come.

Will was the proud Godfather of three, Johnny, Cole and Timmy. Not especially religious, he shared few bible verses, but he taught them loyalty, kindness and strength. He loved them hard and taught them how to properly have a good time. He made sure they would become aces in the snow and knew how to hold a rod and reel. Will’s beloved dogs, Tanner and Clay, will never be the same. When you see them running through Fair Haven Fields, please send them home.

Will was predeceased by his grandparents, Carl and Margaret Jakubecy and Jack Costello; and his aunt, Jackie Lake. He also is giving Heaven some Hell with his cousin, Mike Sharkey.

Will is survived by countless heartbroken friends and family members, most importantly his parents, Joy (Costello) and Bill Jakubecy; his sister and brother-in-law, Alison and Kevin Countryman; and his beloved nephew and niece, Timmy and Maggie. He is not survived by any children of his own (as far as we know).

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. There also will be a “Big Ass Repast” on Saturday, July 29 at 2 p.m. at the Fair Haven Fire House, 645 River Rd., Fair Haven. Please come with your favorite stories and photos of Will.

In lieu of flowers, please hold your loved ones close and call your mother. She worries. Please visit Will’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.