Jarck, Jr., Peter Carl, Age: 16, Rumson

Peter Carl “Pierce” Jarck Jr., 16, of Rumson, devoted son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and friend, passed away on Sunday, October 15. Pierce came into this world in December 2000. He was born in New York City and resided in Rumson.

Pierce was a junior at the Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School. He was passionate about lacrosse and was a long stick midfielder for the RFH varsity lacrosse team and NJ Riot. Pierce’s contagious laugh, witty sense of humor and unparalleled loyalty made him a beloved leader and consummate teammate. When not on the field, Pierce loved surfing, weight-lifting and he loved to cook and hang out with his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving parents, Peter and Lori Jarck; his treasured sisters, Nicole and Kaitlin; his adoring grandparents, James and Kerry Jacobson and Klaus and Ingrid Eifert; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at the Navesink Country Club, 50 Luffburrow Lane, Middletown, on Friday, October 20 at 1:30 p.m. A celebration of Pierce’s life will immediately follow the service. The Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (please make your check payable to MHA-NYC, 50 Broadway, 19th Fl, New York, NY 10004), www.suicidepreventionlifefline.org or US Lacrosse, 2 Loveton Circle, Sparks, MD 21152 (www.USLacrosse.org).