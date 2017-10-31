Jennifer Cassidy and James Myers

Jennifer Mae Cassidy and James I. Myers of Eatontown are pleased to announce their engagement.

Jennifer is the daughter of Janet and Donald Cassidy of Old Bridge. She is a multimedia account executive at The Two River Times in Red Bank.

James is the son of Jamie Myers-Tonkovich of Brick. He is a carpenter and the owner of J.I.M. Construction in Howell.

A March 23, 2019 wedding is planned in Point Pleasant.

This article was first published in the Oct. 26-Nov. 2, 2017 print edition of the Two River Times.