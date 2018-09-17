Johnson, Barry W., Age: 70, Neptune

Barry W. Johnson, 70, of Neptune, died July 29. He lived at the Jersey Shore for most of his life. He was a graduate of Neptune High School, Phillips Academy (Andover, Massachusetts), Occidental College (Los Angeles) and New York University (master’s degree in public administration).

Barry was director of Monmouth County government’s Division of Addiction Services for 25 years and of its Mental Health and Addiction Division for four years. For nine years, he was executive director of the National Council on Alcoholism of Central Jersey.

Although not a friend of Bill W., Barry learned to appreciate, admire and respect Alcoholics Anonymous. He served on the Board of Directors of several local nonprofit organizations, most recently CPC Behavioral Healthcare. Barry loved walking and running on local boardwalks.

His beloved wife and best friend Carol and he enjoyed traveling, especially cruising. He had visited all 50 U.S. states and over 30 foreign countries. An avid and long-time New York Mets fan, Barry liked to read, especially U.S. history.

He was predeceased by parents Willard O. and Ruth Shafto Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Carol Rickner Johnson; brothers-in-law Robert H. Rickner (South Burlington, Vermont) and Mark H. Rickner and his wife Deborah Mager Rickner and their children Hannah, Julia and Eli (Monkton, Vermont); nephew Robert H. Rickner III and wife Carrie (New York City); niece Lillian Rickner Flanagan and husband Thomas and their son Desmond (Boston, Massachusetts).