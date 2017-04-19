Johnson, Charles, Age: 91, Holmdel

Charles “Harry” Johnson, 91, of Holmdel, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 28 at Applewood Retirement Community in Freehold. He was born in Jersey City, grew up in Keyport and lived most of his adult life in Holmdel. He served in the Army Air Corp.

His career was in upholstery and his craftsmanship adorns many homes in Monmouth County. He never retired and completed projects up through his 91 years. Harry served in his church all of his life and enjoyed teaching Sunday School, planning field trips for the children of the church and singing in the choir. Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Irene Johnson; their four children; and six grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Community Covenant Church, 22 Laurence Parkway, Laurence Harbor on Saturday, April 15 at 11:30 a.m. Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.