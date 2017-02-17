Joyce Judith E., Age: 81, Colts Neck

Judith was a loving wife and mother who was actively involved in her children’s activities. An avid reader who loved crossword puzzles, she enjoyed gardening, the theatre and volunteering with the elderly. She traveled the world extensively and especially enjoyed cruising. Judith enjoyed her vacation home in Killington, Vermont, and enjoyed many summer days on the beaches in New Jersey and elsewhere.

For many years she was actively involved in many of the ministries at St. Mary’s Church in Colts Neck.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Elizabeth S. Joyce in 1982; her daughter-in-law, Karen M. Joyce in 1996; and her brother, John Richard Ferry in 2012. Judith is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph of 59 years; loving children, Timothy J. (Beth) Joyce of San Francisco, California, Joseph F. Joyce Jr. of Stamford, Connecticut, and Laura J. (Marco) Chapas, of Union City; eight grandchildren, Brendan, Claire and Brian Joyce, Lauren (Randall) Parker, Ryan and Alanna Joyce, Aidan and Brenna Chapas; and two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Cameron Parker.

Holmdel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 9 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary’s R.C. Church, Colts Neck. Interment will follow at the family plot in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Keyport.

Memorial donations may be made in Judith’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org. To share a favorite memory or send a message of condolence, please visit Judith’s Book of Memories at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.