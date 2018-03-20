Judge Zaps $111M High Voltage Power Line Project

“We feel relieved and proud,” Kanapka continued. “This is a wonderful day for RAGE.” Since JCP&L first announced the plan in 2016, their representatives argued for the MCRP’s need. Utility officials said the transmission line would have reinforced electrical service for 214,000 customers in Monmouth County. “We strongly disagree that JCP&L failed to prove the need for the Monmouth County Reliability Project,” the utility said in a statement. “The initial decision contradicts the findings made by the regional grid operator and industry experts. “Any alternatives to the proposed project would cause significantly greater disruption to the community, environmental impacts and project costs,” according to JCP&L. In the past two years, the controversial power line proposal has been the subject of information sessions, public hearings, social media campaigns, lawn signs and fundraisers for the RAGE lawsuit. If approved, the MCRP would place over a hundred 140-foot to 210-foot tall monopoles in tight areas along the rail line and up against the back yards of 607 residences in Aberdeen, Hazlet, Holmdel, Middletown and Red Bank. Tens of acres of wooded areas, numerous schools and 73 historic proper ties would have been adversely affected, Cookson wrote in her decision. Holmdel Rec Survey Results Highlight Residents' Wishes “RAGE took up the predominant oar in mounting the opposition to the MCRP, understandably, in light of the fact that the project is in the back yards of its members,” Cookson added. Opposition to the plan grew monthly. A Joint Municipal Group funded by governing bodies in Aberdeen, Hazlet, Holmdel and Middletown was the first legal intervenor in late 2016. After RAGE joined the litigation, Monmouth County and the Boards of Education in Middletown, Hazlet and Holmdel also became intervenors. But it was Kanapka and a core group of self-described “Ragers” who served as the main driving force. After Cookson’s decision, numerous elected officials pointed out their success in a David versus Goliath fight.

“After one of the most comprehensive and exhaustive grassroots efforts I’ve ever seen, the fact that the project couldn’t be justified was made clinically obvious,” state Sen. Declan O’Scanlon (R-13), said in a statement. “This is truly a shining example of a grassroots movement impacting government and our community – and resulting in a just and fair decision,” he added. The two federal representatives from the five towns also had opposed the MCRP early on. “While the fight is not over, the ruling today is an important victory and a testament to the work of so many committed citizens who have opposed this project,” said U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone (D-6). “The tireless efforts of RAGE, the community group formed in opposition to the MCRP, must be recognized in bringing about today’s decision.” U.S. Rep. Chris Smith (R-4) called RAGE “rock stars” in their battle, adding that, “This was the right decision that took seriously and upheld the legitimate concerns of local residents.” Cookson touched on many different aspects of the MCRP in her decision, ranging from the electrical need to how residents along the rail line would be impacted. Here are a few selections from the order.

PROBLEM-SOLVING The MCRP was borne out of necessity to repair a P7 violation at a Red Bank Substation where the transmission line would have ended. A P7 violation is when two-230 kV transmission lines meet on a common structure and may fail at the same time, creating a voltage collapse. Cookson agreed with JCP&L that a violation exists. She did, however, challenge JCP&L's claims that electrical usage is growing. In fact, Cookson found that peak wattages have actually been falling in recent years. "Some might characterize the MCRP as the electrical equivalent of using an elephant gun to kill a gnat," Cookson wrote. A FIRST OF ITS KIND Through the research provided by expert witnesses, Cookson revealed in her decision what many project opponents believed – the MCRP was literally the first of its kind. "There is no in-state or national precedent for the co-location of a 230 kV transmission line within a narrow railway in close proximity to hundreds of residential properties, as proposed by JCP&L," she wrote.