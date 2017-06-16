K-9 Hunter Credited With Drug Bust

By John Burton |

RED BANK – A routine traffic stop by a borough police officer last Wednesday evening netted a significant amount of illegal narcotics, thanks to the assistance of the department’s only four-legged officer.

According to the department, a patrol officer stopped a vehicle on Oakland Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. on June 7.

A rear seat passenger, later identified as Javhon Wells, allegedly fled the vehicle on foot carrying a black bag. While that officer was securing the vehicle and other passengers, another officer apprehended Wells in the area of the NJ Transit yard, Central Avenue. The officers then relied on the assistance of Hunter, the department’s K-9 officer, to scour the route taken by Wells.

During the search, police said Hunter located the black bag. Authorities said that bag contained 500 decks of heroin and seven large bags of marijuana. A search of Wells revealed he was allegedly carrying 81 bars of Xanax, for which Wells did not have a medical prescription.