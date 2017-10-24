Kaiser, Janet Esposito, Rumson

Janet Esposito Kaiser, of Rumson, passed away on Tuesday, October 10. She was born in Jersey City, grew up in Rumson, then resided in Lincroft and later Rumson with her husband, Herbert E. Kaiser, and her son, Ted Kaiser. She attended local Rumson schools and went on to earn a bachelor of arts in art history at Old Dominion University. Jan was an art teacher in the Middletown School District before moving on to a career in real estate. She was active in the community through the Junior League of Monmouth County as well as volunteering on several local fundraising committees, including The American Cancer Ball Committee of Monmouth County. Jan was an avid dog lover, especially her Golden Retrievers, and actively supported the Monmouth County SPCA.

With over 25 years of real estate experience, Jan was revered in the local real estate community, as well the broader real estate industry. She was an inspiration not only to her peers at Heritage House Sotheby’s International Realty, where she was currently employed but with her former agencies, Gloria Nilson Realtors, Weichert Real Estate and others. Her longevity in the industry was a testament to her expertise, adaptability and knowledge. She was committed to providing superior service to her clients. She loved helping people.

Jan was an active member of many local, state and national Realtor Associations and was a member of the Distinguished Sales Club, the result of having attained the coveted NJ Realtors Excellence in Sales Award® for over 10 years. A believer in giving back both personally and professionally, Jan served on key Monmouth County Board of Realtors committees; including the editor of the board’s newsletter 1997-1999. Jan’s words of kindness and encouragement to new agents and her tremendous wit and tireless humor will be missed by her fellow Rumson office peers. She will be dearly missed by all her peers, her clients, and by the industry.

Jan enjoyed spending time with her husband, son and friends. Despite the busy career in real estate, her greatest affection was for her family and friends. Quality time with her son always gave her the most joy and she was a tremendously proud parent. Jan was never one to forget a family or friend’s birthday, special occasion or holiday and was known for her thoughtful and sometimes humorous gifts. She was also known for her practical jokes whether they were on family and friends, co-workers or complete strangers. Everyone who met her loved her dearly and felt dearly loved by her and she will truly be missed.

Jan is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Herbert; her adoring son, Ted; and her sisters, Barbara Lukas of Morganville and Elaine Scully of Skillman. She is also survived by her husband’s brothers and their wives; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Joseph and Gladys Esposito.