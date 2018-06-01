Kakol Jr., Frank W., Age: 86, Belford

Frank worked as a printer for 37 years for The Riverview Press. He was a faithful and active parishioner of St. Mary’s Church. He served as an alter server and Eucharistic Minister and was dedicated to daily Mass. Frank was also an active Boy Scout for 48 years, received many distinguished awards and was a member of the Middletown Senior Center.

Surviving are his devoted wife of 59 years, Rose Marie (neé Palys); daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Paul Leff; son Matthew Kakol; son and daughter-in-law Andrew and Kelly Kakol; as well as his grandchildren, Allyson Leff and Kiera Jeanne Kakol.