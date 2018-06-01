Kakol Jr., Frank W., Age: 86, Belford
Frank W. Kakol Jr., 86, of Belford, passed away peaceful- ly May 19. He was born in Elizabeth, where he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Elizabeth Class of 1949 and went on to proudly ser ve four years in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS St. Paul. In 1961, Frank and his wife, Rose Marie, settled in Belford to raise their family.
Frank worked as a printer for 37 years for The Riverview Press. He was a faithful and active parishioner of St. Mary’s Church. He served as an alter server and Eucharistic Minister and was dedicated to daily Mass. Frank was also an active Boy Scout for 48 years, received many distinguished awards and was a member of the Middletown Senior Center.
Surviving are his devoted wife of 59 years, Rose Marie (neé Palys); daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Paul Leff; son Matthew Kakol; son and daughter-in-law Andrew and Kelly Kakol; as well as his grandchildren, Allyson Leff and Kiera Jeanne Kakol.
Visitation was held May 22 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. A Funeral service was held May 23 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy was offered at St. Mary’s Chapel, Middletown. Burial followed at St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Sea Girt.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Frank’s name to the Boy Scouts of America., Monmouth Council at monmouthbca.org, or Camp Happiness at camphappiness.org.
For more information or to send condolences, please visit pflegerfh.com.
