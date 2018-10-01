Kane, Colleen Patricia, Age: 57, Middletown

Colleen Patricia Kane, 57, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sept. 12 at 1:45 a.m. She was born March 2, 1961 in Red Bank. Colleen was a lifelong resident of Middletown where she graduated from Mater Dei High School. She was married to James Kane since April 1988; James is also a lifelong resident of Middletown. Colleen was employed by the Borough of Tinton Falls where she worked as an administrative assistant for 25 years. She gained the respect and loving admiration of her fellow coworkers.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband James J. Kane; her children, Doris Kane, Danielle Coberg and her husband William Coberg, Jessica Conde and her husband Brian Conde and Genevieve Kidwell and her husband Dusty Kidwell; her siblings Elizabeth Derwin, Corine McGowan and Michael Mcafee; as well as her beloved grandchildren who brought tremendous joy to her life: Deana, Darby, John, Dakota, Liam and Kaydence.

She is predeceased by her parents Daniel and Patricia Mcafee as well as her brother Daniel Mcafee.

Colleen was a member of the ladies’ auxiliary for the VFW, Elks Lodge, Goodfellows and the Americans for Veterans. She looked forward to football season and cheering for her favorite team, the NY Giants. She enjoyed going to Atlantic City, going on cruises and lounging in her pool with a cold drink. But the most visible joy in her life was spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

Memorial services were held Sept. 14 at Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home, Middletown and funeral services were held Sept. 15 at The Church of Saint Catherine, Middletown.

Donations may be made in her memory to Sloan Kettering Memorial Research or to Veterans of Foreign Wars, 18 Davern Ave., Hazlet, NJ 07730.