Karinja, Dolores, Age: 87, Rumson

Dolores E. Karinja, 87, of Rumson, died on Sunday, November 12 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Mrs. Karinja was born in Hoboken and lived most of her life in Rumson. Dolores was a parishioner of Holy Cross Church. Her dog, Sadie, was her beloved companion. She spent her life volunteering for various local organizations including Rumson Women’s Club, Holy Cross and Birthright. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. In the late 70s, her entrepreneurial spirit started a consignment shop called Bottom of the Barrel in Sea Bright. Her artistic side inspired her to teach ceramic classes, candle making, wedding floral arrangements, sewing, painting birdhouses and her love for hand stitch quilts for her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Samuel Thomas Karinja in 2004. She is survived by her children: Thomas Karinja and his wife Jacqueline, Steven Karinja and his fiancé Beatriz Jimenez, Lauren Krystopowicz and her husband Edward and Jill Johnson and her husband Brandon; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The funeral services will be private.