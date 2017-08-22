Keator, Dolores M., Age: 85, Middletown
Dolores M. Keator, 85, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, August 9 in Neptune. She was born in Newark to the late Anthony DeMichael and Mary (Tucker). Dolores worked for the Middletown High School South as a custodian she loved watching the cooking channel, but most of all loved spending time with her family and friends.
Dolores was predeceased by her beloved husband, Andrew J. Keator, Sr. in 1993. She is survived by her loving daughter, Kathleen Gmelin (Stephan) of Florida; and her loving sons, Andrew J. Keator (Linda) of Ocean Township, Brian Keator (Dawn) of Myrtle Beach and David Keator of Middletown; her brother, Robert Shull of Las Vegas, Nevada. Also, surviving are her adoring grandchildren, Justin, Paul, Christopher, Bryan, David and Amanda; and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be sent in Dolores’ name to the American Lung Assocation, 3001 Gettysburg Rd., Camp Hill, PA. 17011. Please visit Dolores’s memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneral home.com.
