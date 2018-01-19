Keaveney, Jane Brown, Age: 96, Rumson

Jane was a member of Holy Cross Church and a member of their Altar Guild. She was a long-time active member of Monmouth Beach Bath & Tennis Club, president of the Red Bank Catholic High School P.T.A., a Girl Scout leader for many years, and was the second president of the Shrewsbury Garden Club. Prior to her marriage, she was a model for the John Powers Agency in New York; her photographs graced the covers of numerous magazines in the tri-state area.

But her real vocation was marriage and raising a family.

In 1942, while modeling a wedding dress, she met the love of her life, Jack Keaveney, an Irishman from Philadelphia, who was a Special Agent for the FBI. The two were married in 1942 and together shared 43 wonderful and exciting years until Jack passed away in 1985.

As a convert to Catholicism in 1962, Jane enthusiastically embraced, cherished and quietly lived her faith. She was a devoted wife and the consummate mother and teacher, always exemplifying a gentle acceptance of God’s will, never doubting, never questioning.

Jane was a gracious hostess, was a gourmet chef, was an avid gardener and loved the beach, sunshine and the Jersey Shore. She enjoyed traveling with the Association of Retired FBI Agents, as well as cruises with friends. Jane was loving, patient, gentle, kind, strong and humble. She was genuinely a happy and serene woman, always thankful for God’s blessings.

Jane is survived by two daughters: Patricia Sullivan (John Charles, deceased), Rumson, and Diane Herson (Robert Herson), Vero Beach, Florida; six grandchildren, whom she adored: John Sullvan (Kimberly Tuby), Montclair; Erin Sullivan, Boston, Massachusetts; Michael Sullivan (Alyson), Tinton Falls; Kevin Sullivan (Nicole Walker), Sea Bright; Elizabeth Herson (John Holden), Scituate, Massachusetts; and Kathleen Coté (Gregory), Scituate, Massachusetts; her eleven precious great-grandchildren: Ryan and Andy Sullivan; Brian, Jason and Thomas Sullivan; Shane Sullivan; Liam and Sasha Holden; and Annie, Owen and Gavin Coté. Also, surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family members.

If Jane were writing this, she would insist on thanking the many wonderful people who cared for her with extraordinary skill and kindness over the past several years, especially the remarkably gifted nurses and other professionals who lovingly worked tirelessly in Special Care II and Hospice at Bayside Manor.