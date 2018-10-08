Kehoe, Kim Marie (Gunther), Age: 60

Kim Marie (Gunther) Kehoe, 60, passed away Sunday Sept. 30 surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of Tim Kehoe, loving daughter of Rita Gunther and the late George Gunther.

She is survived by loving sisters Colleen (Jack) Price, Mary Ann (Tom) Richardelli, Ruth Ann (Eric) Shaw, Georgeann Gunther, Regina (Rob) Semkewyc. Beloved Aunt to nieces Victoria, Nicole, Courtney, Fiona and Brooke. Nephews David Conor, Hunter, John and Matthew.

She will be deeply missed by her loving family, aunts, uncles, cousins, mother-in-law and sister-in-law and her cherished dog Guinness.

Viewing was Oct. 3 at Laurel Funeral Home W. Keansburg. A Mass was Thursday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. at St. Ann’s R.C. Church on Carr Avenue in Keansburg.

