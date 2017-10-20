Kelli O’Hara Performs a Litany of Broadway Hits

DEAL PARK – When Broadway star Kelli O’Hara takes the stage at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center’s Special Gala Concert on Oct. 28, she will do more than just sing songs from the myriad of shows she has appeared in.

“I always keep my sets personal,” she said. “I want the audience to know a little about the person behind the roles I have played. I love stepping out from behind my characters and telling my own stories through songs that I either want to try in a new way or songs I wouldn’t get to sing other wise.”

O’Hara said one of the songs she loves to sing is “Make Someone Happy,” a number written by Adolph Green and Betty Comden for the 1960 musical “Do Re Mi,” because she connects with the lyrics.

Fame, if you win it, comes and goes in a minute. “Where’s the real stuff in life to cling to? Love is the answer.

“That is everything to me,” said O’Hara.

A native of the Sooner State, O’Hara attended Oklahoma City University, where she earned a degree in music with an emphasis on vocal performance and opera.

“In my first couple of years, I still thought I might teach or even go to law school and be an entertainment lawyer because it seemed like the sensible thing to do,” she said. “I laugh now because I would be a terrible lawyer. I also thought about going into music therapy and helping people through music.”