Kelly, Barbara J., Age: 83, Belford

Barbara J. Kelly, 83, of Belford, peacefully passed away July 6 at her home with her family by her side after a valiant battle with cancer. Barbara was born in Jersey City and raised in Bergen County, a daughter of the late Joan and Robert Matt. Barbara was a Registered Nurse at Christ Hospital in Jersey City. She retired after starting a family to stay home and raise her children. She and her family moved to Belford in 1963. Barbara belonged to the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW Post 2179 in Port Monmouth where she ran Monday night bingo for over 36 years. She was an avid reader, but what she enjoyed most was being Mom to all. She opened her home and heart to everyone she met and regarded many as her family.

Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband of 46 years, Edward Kelly in 2004, and their son Michael passed as a toddler. She is survived by her twin daughters, Tammy Kelly and Tara Kelly Graham; and two sons, Scott Kelly and Sean Kelly and his companion Joe Meyer. Barbara also leaves behind two sisters, Patricia Dalloroso and Anita Caole; and two brothers, Tommy Matt and James Matt; two granddaughters and one grandson, along with many extended family members and friends.

Friends and relatives may paid their respects July 8 at Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals, 153 Church St, Belford. The Funeral Service concluded the evening and a private cremation followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 187, Memphis, TN 38101.