Kelly, Michael Richard, Age: 30, Port Monmouth

Surviving are his loving parents, Richard and Dana Kelly; two brothers, Thomas and Kevin; Ryan Kelly; grandparents, John Coutsouros and Marion Coutsouros; beloved aunts and uncles, Susan and Lou Milone; Thomas and Nilda Kelly; John and Katie Coutsouros; and Dean and Susan Coutsouros. Also surviving are his many wonderful cousins and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Elizabeth Kelly, and his cousin and best friend, Richard T. Kelly.

Visitation was held on Jan. 17 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy was offered on Jan. 18 at St. Mary’s Chapel, Middletown. Burial followed at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Michael’s name to Overtaken, 28641 Via Pasatiempo, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit pflegerfh.com.