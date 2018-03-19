Kelly, Michael Richard, Age: 30, Port Monmouth
Michael Richard Kelly, 30, of Laguna Beach, California, formerly of Port Monmouth, passed away on Jan. 10. He was born in Kettering, Ohio and lived in Port Monmouth for over 25 years. Michael worked as a barber for Crazy Johnny’s Barber Shop in Port Monmouth then for San Canyon Barbers in Ir vine, California. He was an avid adventurer who especially enjoyed skydiving and hiking. He was filled with more charisma and charm than most can ever imagine, finding friends wherever he went. He was a friend to all and will be sorely missed.
Surviving are his loving parents, Richard and Dana Kelly; two brothers, Thomas and Kevin; Ryan Kelly; grandparents, John Coutsouros and Marion Coutsouros; beloved aunts and uncles, Susan and Lou Milone; Thomas and Nilda Kelly; John and Katie Coutsouros; and Dean and Susan Coutsouros. Also surviving are his many wonderful cousins and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Elizabeth Kelly, and his cousin and best friend, Richard T. Kelly.
Visitation was held on Jan. 17 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy was offered on Jan. 18 at St. Mary’s Chapel, Middletown. Burial followed at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Michael’s name to Overtaken, 28641 Via Pasatiempo, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677.
For more information or to send condolences, please visit pflegerfh.com.
