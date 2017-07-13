Kelly, Richard V., Age: 89, Tinton Falls

In his early career he was employed by Electronics Associated Inc. (EAI) in Long Branch. He later spent time in California working for NASA; was on the original faculty when Brookdale Community College opened; and retired from the New Jersey Highway Authority.

Active in local politics, Mr. Kelly served time as a Middletown Township Committeeman and as deputy mayor under Robert Eckert.

Mr. Kelly was predeceased by his parents, Joseph A. Kelly and Helen Kuhne Kelly; and his nine siblings. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, stepchildren and their spouses: his daughters, Kim A. Kelly of Red Bank, Roberta M. Kelly of San Francisco, California, and his son, Joseph V. Kelly of Boise, Idaho; stepsons, Anthony C. Stavola of Trenton and Francis D. Stavola of Red Bank; his grandchildren, Jennifer M. Kelly and Shawn C. Kelly; his step-grandchildren, Marisa, Natalie and Dominic Stavola of Red Bank; several nieces and nephews.

The Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in his name may be made to the VNA Health Group Hospice Program, 23 Main St, Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733.