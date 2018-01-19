Keogh, Nancy B., Age: 70, Little Silver

Nancy B. Keogh, 70, of Little Silver, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2017, after a long illness. Nancy was born in Elizabeth in 1947 and moved to the Two River area as a child, where she resided for over 65 years. She studied at Monmouth and Brookdale colleges, graduating with an Associate’s Degree in Liberal Arts. She worked for many years as a dental and medical office assistant, most recently for Dr. Kenneth Grossman in Little Silver until her retirement in 2012.

She enjoyed the beach and all the Ship Ahoy friends she made there. She was an avid reader, enjoyed walking and shopping and possessed a wonderful sense of style. She especially enjoyed traveling with her family to many beautiful locations. Nancy cared dearly for her many friends and never had an unkind word to say about anyone. Her happiest moments were caring for and playing with her beloved granddaughters.

Nancy is predeceased by her parents, William F. Burke and Virginia A. Burke, and her brother, Jeffrey D. Burke. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Bob; her loving son, Brian and his wife Melissa; her granddaughters, Kendall and Harper; her sister, Sally McLoone; and her niece, Molly McLoone.

A memorial gathering was held at the Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to Holiday Express, 968 Shrewsbury Ave., Tinton Falls, NJ 07724.