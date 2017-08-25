Kern, Robert T., Age: 89, Little Silver

Robert “Bob” T. Kern, Sr., 89, of Little Silver, passed away on Saturday, August 19 in his home. Born in Elmhurst, New York, he lived in Maspeth for 23 years and has lived in Little Silver for the past 24 years.

Bob attended high school at La Salle Academy in New York City and also attended Manhattan College and St. John’s University. He served his country in the US Army immediately after World War II. He was a sports enthusiast and cheered for the Yankees, Mets and Jets.

Bob coached his children’s CYO baseball and basketball teams at St. Adalbert’s Parish before moving to New Jersey. He served as a eucharist minister for 20 years at the Church of the Nativity in Fair Haven; was a member of the Nifty Fifties; and was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. Bob was a Monmouth County hiker for 13 years with his wife and enjoyed going to meetings with the Briody Bunch.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Della and Gottfried; as well as his sister, Kitty Slominski; and son, Robert “Bobby” T. Kern, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Virginia “Ginnie” A. Kern; and his daughter and her husband, Maureen and Neil Christie. He has three grandchildren, Eileen, Laura and Elizabeth. Bob was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, uncle and grandfather and will be deeply missed.

