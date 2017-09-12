Kesselman, Warren A., Age: 90, Tinton Falls

Warren A. Kesselman 90, of Tinton Falls, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 24. Affectionately known as Red, Warren was born in Newark in 1927 to Arthur and Clara Kesselman. He served in the Navy during World War II where he was trained as an aviation machinist and flexible gunner. He graduated from Newark College of Engineering (NJIT) as an electrical engineer in 1950 and married Shirley Snyder. They lived in Eatontown before moving to Tinton Falls in 1964.

He was employed at Fort Monmouth for 45 years where he was chief of the COMSEC Division, head of the EMC team and retired as deputy director of the Space and Terrestrial Communications Directorate.

He was a fellow of the IEEE organization where he co-founded the EMC Society and served as past president and past treasurer.

Warren was a trustee and elder for the Eatontown Presbyterian Church before joining the First Presbyterian Church of Red Bank. He was active for many years in the Boy Scouts of America and was scoutmaster of Troop 100 in Tinton Falls. He was a past master of the F&AM Monmouth Lodge 172 in Atlantic Highlands, and a member of the Hiram Chapter #1 Royal Arch Masons.

Warren and his wife built a cabin on Long Lake in the Adirondacks, New York, where the family will continue to enjoy many cherished summer vacations and remember him lovingly.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Snyder Kesselman; his daughter Barbara Williams and her husband Jerry; his son Richard Kesselman and his wife Mikaela; and his daughter Nancy Spadavecchia and her husband Ron; seven grandchildren: Ian Sickels and his wife Aleesa, Lisa Cornelius and her husband Jake, Alison Mancuso and her husband George, Kate Kesselman, Rory Kesselman, Ross Spadavecchia and Holly Spadavecchia; and three great-grandchildren: Mason Sickels, Eva Sickels and Hudson Cornelius; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at The First Presbyterian Church Red Bank. Memorial donations may be made to The First Presbyterian Church Red Bank, 255 Harding Rd., Red Bank, NJ 07701 or to another charitable organization of your choice. To leave an online condolence, please visit Jersey Shore Cremation Service, Manasquan.