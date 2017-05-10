Killeen, Alice Marie, Age: 96, Middletown

Alice Marie Killeen, 96, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 26 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. She was born in Jersey City, NJ and followed her first husband, Paul Harnett, around the south during World War II, spending time in Louisiana while he was instructing troops as a camouflage expert in the service of the US Army and she was fighting racism on city busses. After the war, Alice returned to Jersey City and raised her two children, Arlene and Paul Jr., after the passing of Paul Sr.

In 1954, Alice would marry Deputy Mayor William Killeen and have her second daughter, Kathy. After 65 years and the passing of William, Alice moved to Middletown with her daughter Kathy and her family. Alice worked for many years with the Jersey City Police Department as head of payroll, meeting all kinds of people and being a character in all manner of stories, like the time she unknowingly aided in a bank robbery. She loved bingo and summer days at the beach and pool club, becoming a presiding grand matriarch for the children there. In her 96 years, Alice witnessed horse-drawn carriages and a man walking on the moon. Alice enjoyed a long life of spending time with family and friends, filled with laughter and love.