King, Henry E., Age: 89, Middletown
Henry E King, 89, of Middletown, died on Sunday, June 4 at Bayshore Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Holmdel. He was born in New York City and lived in Middletown for many years. Henry worked as an engineer for State of NJ/Federal Energy and Regulatory Commission. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Middletown.
Surviving are his nieces, Janine Gillespie and Lauren Catrino.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 8 from 9 to 10 a.m. at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
