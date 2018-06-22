Klapper, Lois J., Age: 86, Middletown

Lois J. Klapper, 86, of Middletown, passed away peacefully June 9 at her home in Middletown. She was born in Passaic and lived in Middletown. Lois was a retired secretary for EBSCO Industries, Tinton Falls.

Surviving are her husband of 63 years, William Klapper, of Middletown; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Robert Ferrel of Lincoln Park; son Kenneth Klapper of Center Sandwich, New Hampshire; sister, Dolores McCauley of Hackettstown; and brother, Edwin Szwed of Surf City.

Lois was preceded in death by parents, Michael and Nellie Szwed.

Visitation was held June 13 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were at the funeral home.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit pflegerfh.com.