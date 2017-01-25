Klein, Alma M., Age: 89, Red Bank

Alma M. Klein, 89 of Red Bank, died on Wednesday, January 11. She was born to Fred and Monica (Kreamer) Korittke in Jersey City. Alma was an executive assistant at Hess in Woodbridge before becoming the CEO of her family. She recently moved to Red Bank from Holmdel. Alma was a passionate reader and supporter of education, the cultural arts and world peace.

Alma was predeceased by her husband, Jack Klein in 2007. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Klein of Holmdel; a son, Mark Klein of San Diego, California; and her grandsons, Eric and Kyle.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Catholic Relief Services, PO Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21297-0303 or www.crs.org.