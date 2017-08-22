Klimovich, John, Age: 43, Middletown

John “Tom” Klimovich, 43, of Middletown, died on Wednesday, August 9 at his home surrounded by his family after a five-year battle with Ocular Melanoma. He was born in Hackensack.

Tom worked as a general foreman for George Harms Construction Company for 22 years, overseeing the company’s corporate construction yard. Tom was a simple man, he enjoyed the simple things in life like going to work and coming home to spend time with his family. He was unselfish and always thought of others before himself. Tom loved his family more than anything else. He enjoyed coaching his boys baseball teams and watching them at all their sporting events. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. John was a wonderful husband, father, and friend.

Tom was predeceased by his brother, Henry Klimovich, and his niece, Chloe Sauickie. Surviving are his beloved wife of 16 years, Rebecca Klimovich; his two sons, Matthew and Andrew; his brother, Paul and his wife Courtney Klimovich; his sister-in-law, Alissa Klimovich; his sister, Anne Klimovich; his in-laws, who loved him as their son, Laurie and Frederick Runyon; his sister-in-law, Jennifer and her husband Alex Sauickie; his brother-in-law, Matthew and his wife Laura Runyon; and many nieces and nephews.

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in his name to an education fund for his boys. Please make the checks payable in the boys names and mail them to: 15 Cardinal Dr., Jackson, NJ 08527. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.