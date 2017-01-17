Kline, Stewart Jack, Age: 89, Oceanport

Stewart Jack Kline, 89, of Oceanport, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30 at home. He was the proud owner and operator of Kline’s Service Center on Joline Avenue in Long Branch for over 40 years.

He was predeceased by his sister, Betty Jannarone. Surviving are his loving wife of 60 years, Theodora Rank Kline; his sons, Marshall Jack Kline and Andrew Kline; his daughter-in-law, Jayne Kline; his grandchildren, Chelsea and Dillon Kline; a nephew, Charles Jannarone and his wife Patty; and a niece, Michele.

