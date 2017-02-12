Know The Snow Removal Rules In Your Town

The township has an ordinance that prohibits parking on roadways during snow, ice and inclement weather. The parking ban remains in effect after the snowfall until the streets have been plowed sufficiently, completely, and from curb-line to curb-line.

LITTLE SILVER

Business owners have 24 hours after a snowfall ends to clear the sidewalk in front of their property. While there is no ordinance in place for homeowners, the borough highly recommends and encourages all property owners to clear their sidewalks for the safety of borough residents. The borough has a volunteer shoveling program for those who can’t clear their walkways and driveways themselves.

MIDDLETOWN

Property owners have 24 hours from the end of the snowfall to clear snow and ice from sidewalks. Penalties are stronger for property owners in school zones who do not clear their sidewalks in a timely fashion.

Township business owners also only have 24 hours to remove snow and ice from the parking spaces, curb cuts and other areas.

Failure to comply with the ordinance can result penalties consisting of fines of up to $2,000.

MONMOUTH BEACH

Parking ordinances prohibit parking on borough streets when snow accumulation covers the roadway. Prohibitions remain in effect until the snow has been significantly plowed. Unoccupied vehicles in violation may be removed. While there is no ordinance in place for sidewalk snow removal, the borough highly recommends and encourages all property owners to clear their sidewalks for the safety of borough residents.

OCEANPORT

The owner, tenant or occupant of any building facing a street in the borough must clear the walk in front of the property within 48 hours after snowfall ends. The clearing must be at least two feet wide. In case of ice on the sidewalk that is not removable, the sidewalk should be covered with sand to make walkways safe.

The borough may extend the time limit for snow removal for additional 48 hours if the snowfall is in excess of 18 inches in a 24-hour period.

RED BANK

It is the responsibility of all property owners, occupants, tenants and/or supervisors, to ensure that all public walkways are clear of snow and ice within 24 hours of snowfall. If the sidewalk is iced and removal is impractical, the walkway should be sprinkled with salt or sand. Those who do not comply will receive a warning from the Code Enforcement Office followed by a summons. Also, while not required by Borough Ordinance, walkways from the street to the doorway should also be cleared to give mail carriers and others access to your door.

Overnight parking is prohibited on all Red Bank streets and will be strictly enforced during inclement weather to facilitate snow plowing. Any cars left on the street will be ticketed or towed.

RUMSON

There is no ordinance requiring snow removal from sidewalks, but the borough highly recommends and encourages property owners to keep their sidewalks clear at all times for the safety of all borough residents.

SEA BRIGHT

Residents, by ordinance, have 48 hours after the end of a snowfall to clear walks of snow.

SHREWSBURY

By ordinance, the owner, tenant or occupant of any building facing a street in the borough must clear the walk in front of the property within 48 hours after snowfall ends. The clearing must be at least two feet wide. In case of ice on the sidewalk that is not removable, the sidewalk should be covered with sand to make walkways safe.

