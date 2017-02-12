Know The Snow Removal Rules In Your Town
By Elizabeth Wulfhorst
Two River area towns were blanketed in quite a bit of white this week thanks to a winter storm. It is important for home and small business owners to know their town’s snow removal policies for sidewalks and streets. Municipal ordinances vary widely, so The Two River Times has compiled a list of some snow removal rules in our area. Check your town’s website for complete ordinance.
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS
Owners are required to remove snow or ice from sidewalks within 24 hours after the end of the snowfall. If the sidewalk is covered with ice that can’t be removed, the walk should be treated with rock salt or other chemicals which will sufficiently thaw the ice or be thoroughly covered with sand, ashes or cinders.
COLTS NECK
There is no parking on any street in the township during snowfall. Vehicles left in the roadway will be towed at the owner expense.
Home and business owners should not remove snow from their property into the public streets within the township.
All sports equipment and garbage or recycling containers are to be removed from public streets and roadways to allow for curb-to-curb plowing.
FAIR HAVEN
By ordinance, the owner, tenant or occupant of any building in the borough must clear the sidewalk within 24 hours after the snowfall ends. The sidewalk must be cleared to a width of two feet. If the ice or snow can’t be removed, the sidewalk should be covered with sand or other suitable material to make walking safe.
HIGHLANDS
By ordinance, certain streets and sections of streets within the borough may not be used for parking when snowfall covers the roadways. Those streets include the entire lengths of Bay Avenue, South Bay Avenue, Navesink Avenue and Linden Avenue; the easterly side of Bay Street; both sides of Waterwitch Avenue from Linden Avenue to Bay Avenue; and the parking area in front of Borough Hall, unless both the parking lot and Bay Avenue have already been plowed.
HOLMDEL
The township has an ordinance that prohibits parking on roadways during snow, ice and inclement weather. The parking ban remains in effect after the snowfall until the streets have been plowed sufficiently, completely, and from curb-line to curb-line.
LITTLE SILVER
Business owners have 24 hours after a snowfall ends to clear the sidewalk in front of their property. While there is no ordinance in place for homeowners, the borough highly recommends and encourages all property owners to clear their sidewalks for the safety of borough residents. The borough has a volunteer shoveling program for those who can’t clear their walkways and driveways themselves.
MIDDLETOWN
Property owners have 24 hours from the end of the snowfall to clear snow and ice from sidewalks. Penalties are stronger for property owners in school zones who do not clear their sidewalks in a timely fashion.
Township business owners also only have 24 hours to remove snow and ice from the parking spaces, curb cuts and other areas.
Failure to comply with the ordinance can result penalties consisting of fines of up to $2,000.
MONMOUTH BEACH
Parking ordinances prohibit parking on borough streets when snow accumulation covers the roadway. Prohibitions remain in effect until the snow has been significantly plowed. Unoccupied vehicles in violation may be removed. While there is no ordinance in place for sidewalk snow removal, the borough highly recommends and encourages all property owners to clear their sidewalks for the safety of borough residents.
OCEANPORT
The owner, tenant or occupant of any building facing a street in the borough must clear the walk in front of the property within 48 hours after snowfall ends. The clearing must be at least two feet wide. In case of ice on the sidewalk that is not removable, the sidewalk should be covered with sand to make walkways safe.
The borough may extend the time limit for snow removal for additional 48 hours if the snowfall is in excess of 18 inches in a 24-hour period.
RED BANK
It is the responsibility of all property owners, occupants, tenants and/or supervisors, to ensure that all public walkways are clear of snow and ice within 24 hours of snowfall. If the sidewalk is iced and removal is impractical, the walkway should be sprinkled with salt or sand. Those who do not comply will receive a warning from the Code Enforcement Office followed by a summons. Also, while not required by Borough Ordinance, walkways from the street to the doorway should also be cleared to give mail carriers and others access to your door.
Overnight parking is prohibited on all Red Bank streets and will be strictly enforced during inclement weather to facilitate snow plowing. Any cars left on the street will be ticketed or towed.
RUMSON
There is no ordinance requiring snow removal from sidewalks, but the borough highly recommends and encourages property owners to keep their sidewalks clear at all times for the safety of all borough residents.
SEA BRIGHT
Residents, by ordinance, have 48 hours after the end of a snowfall to clear walks of snow.
SHREWSBURY
By ordinance, the owner, tenant or occupant of any building facing a street in the borough must clear the walk in front of the property within 48 hours after snowfall ends. The clearing must be at least two feet wide. In case of ice on the sidewalk that is not removable, the sidewalk should be covered with sand to make walkways safe.
