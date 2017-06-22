Kolarsick, Clara S., Age: 95, Oceanport

Clara S. Grandcolas Kolarsick, 95, of Oceanport, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 6. Clara was born in Drumright, Oklahoma, to Roland and Clara (Bennes) Stanfield. Later she raised her family in Westfield, then relocated to Martinsville prior to Oceanport in 2009. Clara earned her BA degree, majoring in art from the College of New Rochelle. In 1972 Clara earned her master’s degree in art from Montclair State University.

Clara was employed by the Westfield Public School System as an art teacher, retiring in 1982 after 25 years of service. In her retirement she worked as a realtor for Bergdorf Realtors in Union County and opened Clara’s Studio where she produced many fine water color paintings.

Clara was an extremely loving and versatile person. She was exceptionally kind to animals, and extremely generous and charitable. She produced many beautiful sculptures and paintings, many of which are hanging in New Jersey homes. Clara was a wife, a mother, a teacher, a snow skier, operated small sailboats, took flying lessons, traveled the world and was a volunteer EMT for the Martinsville Rescue Squad. She loved her family and friends and was equally loved by them. Clara was a communicant of St. Dorothea’s R.C. Church in Eatontown.

She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Michael Stanfield; her former husband, William A. Grandcolas; and, in 2012, by her husband of 21 years, Frederick M. Kolarsick. Clara is survived by her sons, Robert Grandcolas of Eatontown and Dr. David Grandcolas of Neptune City; her stepchildren, Deborah Kedziora and her husband Richard, Rick Kolarsick and his former wife Kristine, Carolyn LeBlanc and Robert Kolarsick; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her former daughter-in-law, Janice Grandcolas of Virginia; her sister-in-law, Jean Stanfield of Florida; her niece, Betsy Stanfield; and nephews, Michael Stanfield and Chris Stanfield.

Braun Funeral Home, Eatontown, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Clara’s memory to Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, or Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington St., #200 Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.

Please visit Clara’s memorial website available at www.braunfuneralhome.com.